Texas College Introduces New Football Coach

TYLER, Texas - The Texas College football team has a new leader by the name of Charles Moss and he's ready for the challenge of leading the Steers.

"I'm looking to bring some discipline to this program that's the first and for most thing I want to do here, I want to definitely support the mission here, I think the winning piece becomes a byproduct with what we're going to do with the individual to the student athlete to the team to the person first," says Moss.

For President of Texas College Dr. Dwight Fennell rebuilding the program the right way is key.

"We have had some rough seasons and that being the case we know that some of our football players probably have diminished thoughts about the football program and one of the things that we want is someone who can embrace and embellish that to the point that students feel good about the program, they feel good about the recruiting more students to Texas College and they feel good about graduating from Texas College."

Coming off of another lackluster season where the Steers were 0-9, the program is in need of a hard reboot, but for the Dallas native winning isn't everything.

"Just to be here and coach at Texas College and be the leader and be the guy that's responsible for building a program and responsible for student athletes coming in here to be successful not only on the field but definitely in life," explains Coach Moss.

According to President Fennell revitalizing the program is key.

"We felt that it was a new time needed for our football program, and it wasn't just about winning football games. It was also about developing young men and creating opportunities for relationships within our community."

For the new head coach holding players accountable is what will jump start this program and propel it forward.

"There's no excuse for things so we won't have excuses and we have to be discipline and aggressive, when you talk about flavor I want to be on a national platform. We definitely want to re-brand this program to where it can be noticed on a national platform," says Moss.

In terms of moving forward Coach Moss is looking to bring a familiar mindset to the Steers.

"I've been trusted to run this program right here so it's not an 'I' situation it's an us deal, it's not the Charles Moss takeover it'll be a Texas College takeover how about that, that's a better ring to me," explains Moss.

(© 2017 KYTX)