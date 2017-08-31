Texas College Trying To Turn The Program Around

TYLER - Over the last 10 years, the Texas College football team has won a total of 11 games. In 2016, the Steers went 0-9. Dating back to 2015, the Steers have lost 10 straight games.

All of that has left Texas College longing for better days.

With the hire of new coach Charles Moss, the Steers hope those better days are here.

Texas College does bring back several players from last year's team. But more important than the number of returners is the mentality around the team. Coach Moss has the Steers focused on getting back on track and forgetting about the past.

Coach Moss says, "We have to start one brick at a time but the main piece right now is discipline, going out there and playing a solid football game."

TEXAS COLLEGE 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat. Sept. 2 vs. Lane College

Sat. Sept. 9 at Hardin-Simmons

Sat. Sept. 16 vs. SW Assemblies of God

Sat. Sept. 23 at Wayland Baptist

Sat. Sept. 30 at Bacone College

Sat. Oct. 7 vs. Texas Wesleyan

Sat. Oct. 14 at Langston University

Sat. Oct. 21 - OFF

Sat. Oct. 28 at Arizona Christian University

Sat. Nov. 4 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Sat. Nov. 11 vs. Lyon College

