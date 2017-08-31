The 2017 High School Football Season Begins With 3 ETX Games

TYLER - The 2017 high school football season got started on Thursday night around the state. On the first night of the season, 3 East Texas teams hit the field.

Grace opened up the season against Waxahachie Life in the Azalea Classic. The Cougars looked good in their debut, beating the Mustangs 48-28.

Out East, Daingerfield and Hughes Springs are separated by just 6 miles. The two neighbors met in the season opener for both teams. The Mustangs took an early lead and while the Tigers came back, it wasn't quite enough as Hughes Springs opens the season with a 30-23 win.

The final East Texas team in action was Trinidad. The Trojans opened the season against Gustine and Trinidad looked good as they won 48-0.

The bulk of the area's teams will be in action on Friday night. And we'll have a full recap of the games coming up at 11 PM on the CW in our new show, "Under The Lights".

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES - Thursday, August 31

Waxahachie Life - 28

Grace - 48

Daingerfield - 23

Hughes Springs - 30

Trinidad - 48

Gustine - 0

