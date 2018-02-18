KYTX
The Internet roasts Fergie's rendition of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at NBA All Star Game

Was it the worst ever?

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 12:17 AM. CST February 19, 2018

Well, it was definitely... memorable.

That's just one way to describe Fergie's rendition of the national anthem before the NBA All Star Game.

The Black Eyed Peas alum closed out the 25-minute pre-show with what appeared to (try to) be a sexy, jazz-rendition of the national anthem. It didn't go so well.

It got to the point where attendees inside the stadium, including the players themselves, had to try to keep straight faces. 

 

The reaction online was swift and brutal, with several people picking up on the "jazzy vibes."

 

But most wishing they could un-see what they just saw.

 

