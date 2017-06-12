This fifth-grade QB has been offered a college scholarship

A football. (Photo: Thinkstock, 8213erika)

College football programs extending scholarship offers to young prospects is nothing new (just ask Lane Kiffin). Still, the lengths which Hawaii appears to have taken that trend to the ultimate extreme by handing a scholarship offer to an elementary school.

As released on Twitter by the player himself (or perhaps a parent tweeting as the player), Hawaiian fifth-grade quarterback Titan Lacaden has a scholarship offer from his home state university and Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich. The scholarship offer was confirmed by former Nevada football player Jake Lacaden, who is Titan’s older brother.

The concept of a fifth grader being offered a Division I football scholarship is obviously preposterous. As talented as Lacaden might be for the Hawaii All Black Crusaders, he’s either seven or eight years away from finishing his high school career … assuming he even has a high school career.

Additionally, it’s impossible to know what Lacaden’s growth pattern will be. Even with his older brother serving as a potential marker for what the younger Lacaden could look like, he could also spike early and cease growing by the time he’s in eighth grade.

Anything could happen, because Titan Lacaden is still so young that anything could change. He’s a kid. He could decide he wants to focus on baseball or basketball. He could decide he wants to be a professional piano players. He could decide he wants to be a professional piano mover.

Or, he could actually follow through on his early football promise. Even if he does that, the possibility of Lacaden ending up with the Warriors seems like an enormous stretch, at best. Trying to gain favorite status via earned loyalty from an early offer is one thing. Gaining that status from offering in fifth grade just seems foolish.



