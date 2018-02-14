TJC and Kilgore Split Basketball Games

TYLER - We're down to the final few weeks of the college basketball season, and at the junior college level, we've got some great teams in East Texas.

On the men's side, TJC only has 3 losses this year and they're up to number 16 in the country. Despite that success, they had their hands full with the Rangers. Kilgore jumped out to an early lead and led by 2 at the half. The Apaches finally got going late in the game and that was enough to propel them past Kilgore and give TJC a 72-62 win.

On the women's side, both TJC and Kilgore are fighting for playoff positioning as the season winds down. Much like the men, they also had a very tight contest at Wagstaff Gymnasium. And while the Apache Ladies made a late charge, the Lady Rangers were able to hold them off and pick up the 78-72 win.

© 2018 KYTX-TV