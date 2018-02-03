TJC and TVCC Men Battle In Top 25 Showdown

This game was definitely worth the price of admission. #18 ranked Tyler Junior College and #11 Trinity Valley Community College battled it out on the hardwood on Saturday night in Wagstaff Gymnasium. It would take overtime to decide this game, as the Cardinals escaped with a 90-84 win.

After the game, TJC head coach Mike Marquis stated "I thought Trinity Valley was well prepared and looked fresher than we did and that was for sure. Overall good game...if you like junior college basketball, that would've been a fun one."

With the win, TVCC moves to 11-1 in conference play, while TJC drops to 10-3 in conference play.

