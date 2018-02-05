TJC Baseball Falls To East Texas Foe

TYLER - The TJC baseball team started the year with wins in 5 of their first 6 games. But all of those games were against teams from outside the area.

On Monday, the Apaches ran into an East Texas foe and this game was much tougher.

TJC played Angelina and it was the Roadrunners that jumped out to an early lead. They scored 3 in the 1st and 2 more in the top of the 3rd to take a 5-1 lead. The Apaches responded to cut the lead to 5-4, but that's as close as they would get.

Angelina added 3 more runs in the 5th and 1 in the 9th as they picked up the 9-4 win over TJC.

TJC will be back in action Saturday at Temple College, while Angelina's next game is Friday when they host Houston Community College.

© 2018 KYTX-TV