TJC Baseball Head Coach Doug Wren Joins The Show

Tyler Junior College head baseball Coach Doug Wren is one of the most decorated coaches in East Texas. In addition to numerous individual awards, he is also the head coach of the 4-time defending national champions. A feat that has never been done at the NJCAA level.

Coach Wren joined the show on Sunday night to talk about the success of the program. Wren is in his ninth season as head coach of the Apaches, and has maintained a high level of success throughout his tenure thus far.

TJC opens up a three game home stand against Vernon this Friday at 6:00pm at Mike Carter field.

