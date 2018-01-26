TJC Baseball Opens 2018 Season With 2 Wins

TYLER - It's clearly still Winter, but in East Texas, Spring got started on Friday afternoon.

No, they haven't changed when Spring officially starts. But the unofficial start of Spring happened as the 2018 baseball season kicked off.

The first team to take the field this year was TJC. And the 4-time defending national champs didn't disappoint in their opener.

The Apaches used a great pitching performance in game 1 against Mountain View College as they beat the Lions 3-1. Then in game 2, the Apaches bats came alive as they picked up an 8-1 win.

These two teams will wrap up their series on Saturday afternoon with one more game.

