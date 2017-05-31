TJC Baseball Wins 4th Straight National Title

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee - The TJC baseball team is no stranger to the national championship game. The Apaches won the title in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

And on Wednesday night, they added 2017 to the list.

TJC played Niagara County Community College in the NJCAA Division 3 national championship game. And the Apaches took control of this game from the start.

TJC's Taylor Broadway hit a 2-run home run in the 1st inning and the Apaches ended up putting 3 on the board before the Thunderwolves even had their first turn at the plate. While TJC would add a couple more runs later in the game, that 1st inning outburst would turn out to be enough as the Apaches won 5-1.

That win gives TJC their 4th straight national championship and they become the first NJCAA team ever (in any division) to win 4 straight titles.

