TJC Football Reloading For 2017 Season

TYLER - The TJC football team had one of the strongest offenses in all of NJCAA football last year. But despite all that success offensively, the Apaches ended up with a 5-4 record and a loss in the SWJCFC semifinals.

Unfortunately, things will not get any easier for TJC in 2017.

The Apaches do bring in some big-name transfers and they have a fair amount of returning guys. But one of their biggest issues is at quarterback. McLane Carter has moved on to Texas Tech and through injuries and other things, TJC has struggled to find his replacement.

Fortunately, the Apaches landed Brennan Wooten, a transfer from TCU, and they've been giving former Mineola quarterback Jeremiah Crawford a chance to win the job.

All in all, the Apaches will face an uphill battle this year, especially with 2 other SWJCFC teams ahead of them in the national rankings. But the TJC offense has been up to the task in recent years and head coach Danny Palmer will likely have them ready to go once again this year.

TJC 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat. Aug. 26 at Kilgore College

Thurs. Aug. 31 vs. Texas A&T

Sat. Sept. 16 at NE Oklahoma A&M

Sat. Sept. 23 vs. Cisco College

Sat. Sept. 30 at Blinn College

Sat. Oct. 7 vs. Navarro College

Sat. Oct. 14 at Trinity Valley CC

Sat. Oct. 21 vs. NM Military Institute

Sat. Oct. 28 vs. Kilgore College

