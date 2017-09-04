TJC Football Team Makes Statement in Home Opener

The TJC football team looked as good as ever on Sunday afternoon. Even though this game had been postponed three days due to Hurricane Harvey, the Apaches didn't miss a step. They hosted Texas A&T before approximately 1,000 fans at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

From the first play of scrimmage to the last, the Apaches were in total control. They dominated on offense and defense during the 56-0 victory. TJC accumulated 406 yards of offense, while surrendering just 76 yards of total offense to the Drillers.

Jeremy Wilson, the former John Tyler standout, rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown. Starting quarterback Brennen Wooten tossed two touchdown passes, in addition to running for a 29 yard touchdown.

After the game, coach Danny Palmer stated, "I think we made some mistakes...but overall, except for the turnover, I was well pleased."

The Apaches get to enjoy a bye week next week, and then return to play Sept. 16 at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

