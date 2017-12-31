TJC Men & UT Tyler Women End 2017 With Wins

TYLER - All of the college basketball teams in East Texas had a few days off for the holidays. Most will be back in action this week, but 2 teams got an early start and squeezed in one more game in 2017.

The UT Tyler women were back at home as they took on another East Texas foe, Jarvis Christian. This game was close for awhile. The Bulldogs scored in the middle of the 2nd to make it a 1 point game. But after that, the Patriots went on a huge run. Carissa Spiker led UT Tyler with 20 points and Shadazia Birchette chipped in 10 more as the Patriots beat Jarvis Christian 63-49.

Over at TJC, the Apaches men's team played their first game in 25 days as they took on Houston Community College. And TJC looked like they were fresh and ready to play. The Apaches had a 21 point lead at the half, then they really turned up the heat in the 2nd half. And when it was all said and done, TJC picked up a 111-55 win.

