TJC Softball Opens The Year With A Tough Test

BULLARD - The TJC softball team opened the year ranked 11th in the country. And the Apache Ladies didn't waste any time seeing how good they were.

TJC played their season opener on Friday and they did it against number 7 Howard College.

The Hawks were in control of game 1...but the Apache Ladies came back late. And thanks to a Briana Paysinger walk-off 2-run HR in the bottom of the 7th, TJC won their opener 5-4.

The two teams were back on the field shortly after that game for game 2 of their doubleheader. That game was a little more one-sided as TJC picked up the 12-3 win.

