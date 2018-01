The Bishop T.K. Gorman Girls basketball team played like a team on a mission Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Crusaders stormed out to a huge lead in the 1st half, and never looked back. When it was all said and done, they defeated St. Marys (Longview) 57-21.

Next up, the Lady Crusaders host All Saints on Friday at 6:30pm.

