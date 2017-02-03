TK Gorman National Signing Day
TK Gorman had four athletes sign national letters of intent this morning. Ethan Milton, who's headed to Texas Wesleyan University for football. Reed Navara, who's headed to Howard Payne University for football. Patrick Richie, who will be going to TJC as
KYTX 11:56 PM. CST February 03, 2017
