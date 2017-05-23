Troup Boys Golf Team Wins 3A State Title

TROUP - The last state title won by a Troup sports team came back in 1993.

At least, that was the case until Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time in a quarter century, a state title is headed back to Troup as the boys golf team won the 3A state title. The Tigers led by 14 shots after round 1 and that lead grew in round 2. When it was all said and done, Troup finished 15 shots ahead of 2nd place Brock.

Troup golf coach John Eastman said, "I'm just so proud for the kids. They competed so hard for two days. It's a credit to them and the parents and everyone who was involved with it."

Troup wasn't the only East Texas team to bring home a state title. The 2A boys state championship was won by Grapeland, and Sandies golfer Rick Frauenberger won the 2A individual title.

