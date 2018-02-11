Tyler Lee Girls Basketball Coach Ross Barber Joins The Show

Robert E. Lee Girls' Head Basketball Coach Ross Barber dropped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday night for a live interview. He talked about the success of the Lady Raiders this season, and how they've been efficient on both sides of the court this year. He also disclosed his favorite rap song.

Tyler Lee is currently 26-6 on the season, and they head into the 6A playoffs with a first round match against Lufkin. This game will be played Monday night at 6pm at Cushing High School.

