UIL Announces New Districts for 2018-2020

TYLER - Every 2 years, as enrollments at schools go up and down, the UIL goes through the process of making sure all the classes/districts are balanced and realigning them as necessary.

On Thursday, they announced the new districts for the 2018-2020 window and there were a few surprises for our East Texas schools.

Here are the new districts for 2018-2020 for East Texas teams (football only):

(districts for all sports can be found HERE)

11-6A

Tyler Lee

Longview

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite

Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath

7-5A Division 1

John Tyler

McKinney North

Mesquite Poteet

Sherman

Texas High (Texarkana)

West Mesquite

Wylie East

8-5A Division 1

Lufkin

College Station

Conroe Caney Creek

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Tomball

Waller

Willis

8-5A Division 2

Sulphur Springs

Corsicana

Ennis

Forney

Greenville

Kaufman

North Forney

Royse City

Terrell

9-5A Division 2

Hallsville

Jacksonville

Lindale

Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Whitehouse

9-4A Division 1

Athens

Mabank

Crandall

Midlothian Heritage

Quinlan Ford

Waxahachie Life

10-4A Division 1

Carthage

Henderson

Kilgore

Palestine

Chapel Hill

Van

6-4A Division 2

Gilmer

Spring Hill

Pittsburg

Liberty-Eylau

Pleasant Grove

7-4A Division 2

Brownsboro

Bullard

Canton

Rusk

Wills Point

9-4A Division 2

Center

Huntington

Cleveland Tarkington

Jasper

Shepherd

5-3A Division 1

Emory Rains

Bonham

Commerce

Howe

Lone Oak

Pottsboro

Van Alstyne

6-3A Division 1

Eustace

Malakoff

Dallas A+

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Kemp

7-3A Division 1

Mount Vernon

Atlanta

Hooks

Hughes Springs

Jefferson

New Boston

Redwater

8-3A Division 1

Gladewater

Sabine

Mineola

West Rusk

Tatum

White Oak

Winnsboro

11-3A Division 1

Crockett

Diboll

Elkhart

Palestine Westwood

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Franklin

Trinity

7-3A Division 2

Edgewood

Blooming Grove

Buffalo

Dallas Gateway Charter Academy

Mildred

Palmer

Rice

Scurry-Rosser

10-3A Division 2

Alba-Golden

Arp

Harmony

Frankston

Grand Saline

Quitman

Troup

Winona

11-3A Division 2

Daingerfield

New Diana

Ore City

DeKalb

Elysian Fields

Paul Pewitt

Queen City

Waskom

6-2A Division 1

Como-Pickton

Bogata Rivercrest

Honey Grove

Quinlan Boles

Wolfe City

9-2A Division 1

Cayuga

Kerens

Malakoff Cross Roads

Centerville

Jewett Leon

Normangee

10-2A Division 1

Alto

Big Sandy

Cushing

Union Grove

Hawkins

Carlisle

11-2A Division 1

Beckville

Garrison

Harleton

Tenaha

Timpson

Joaquin

Linden-Kildare

12-2A Division 1

Groveton

Deweyville

Hull-Daisetta

San Augustine

Shelbyville

West Sabine

10-2A Division 2

Mount Enterprise

Overton

Clarksville

Detroit

Maud

Simms Bowie

12-2A Division 2

Grapeland

Lovelady

Colmesneil

Evadale

Sabine Pass

Saratoga West Hardin

Burkeville

12-1A Division 1

Fruitvale

Union Hill

Leveretts Chapel

High Island

13-1A Division 2

Apple Springs

Trinidad

Chester

Oakwood

