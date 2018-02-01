UIL Announces New Districts for 2018-2020

TYLER - Every 2 years, as enrollments at schools go up and down, the UIL goes through the process of making sure all the classes/districts are balanced and realigning them as necessary.
On Thursday, they announced the new districts for the 2018-2020 window and there were a few surprises for our East Texas schools.
Here are the new districts for 2018-2020 for East Texas teams (football only):
(districts for all sports can be found HERE)
11-6A
7-5A Division 1
8-5A Division 1
8-5A Division 2
9-5A Division 2
9-4A Division 1
10-4A Division 1
6-4A Division 2
7-4A Division 2
9-4A Division 2
5-3A Division 1
6-3A Division 1
7-3A Division 1
8-3A Division 1
11-3A Division 1
7-3A Division 2
10-3A Division 2
11-3A Division 2
6-2A Division 1
9-2A Division 1
10-2A Division 1
11-2A Division 1
12-2A Division 1
10-2A Division 2
12-2A Division 2
12-1A Division 1
13-1A Division 2
