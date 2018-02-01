KYTX
Close

UIL Announces New Districts for 2018-2020

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:00 AM. CST February 01, 2018

TYLER - Every 2 years, as enrollments at schools go up and down, the UIL goes through the process of making sure all the classes/districts are balanced and realigning them as necessary.

On Thursday, they announced the new districts for the 2018-2020 window and there were a few surprises for our East Texas schools.

Here are the new districts for 2018-2020 for East Texas teams (football only):

(districts for all sports can be found HERE)

11-6A

Tyler Lee
Longview
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite
Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath

 

7-5A Division 1

John Tyler
McKinney North
Mesquite Poteet
Sherman
Texas High (Texarkana)
West Mesquite
Wylie East

 

8-5A Division 1

Lufkin
College Station
Conroe Caney Creek
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Tomball
Waller
Willis

 

8-5A Division 2

Sulphur Springs
Corsicana
Ennis
Forney
Greenville
Kaufman
North Forney
Royse City
Terrell

 

9-5A Division 2

Hallsville
Jacksonville
Lindale
Pine Tree
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches
Whitehouse

 

9-4A Division 1

Athens
Mabank
Crandall
Midlothian Heritage
Quinlan Ford
Waxahachie Life

 

10-4A Division 1

Carthage
Henderson
Kilgore
Palestine
Chapel Hill
Van

 

6-4A Division 2

Gilmer
Spring Hill
Pittsburg
Liberty-Eylau
Pleasant Grove

 

7-4A Division 2

Brownsboro
Bullard
Canton
Rusk
Wills Point

 

9-4A Division 2

Center
Huntington
Cleveland Tarkington
Jasper
Shepherd

 

5-3A Division 1

Emory Rains
Bonham
Commerce
Howe
Lone Oak
Pottsboro
Van Alstyne

 

6-3A Division 1

Eustace
Malakoff
Dallas A+
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Dallas Madison
Kemp

 

7-3A Division 1

Mount Vernon
Atlanta
Hooks
Hughes Springs
Jefferson
New Boston
Redwater

 

8-3A Division 1

Gladewater
Sabine
Mineola
West Rusk
Tatum
White Oak
Winnsboro

 

11-3A Division 1

Crockett
Diboll
Elkhart
Palestine Westwood
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Franklin
Trinity

 

7-3A Division 2

Edgewood
Blooming Grove
Buffalo
Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
Mildred
Palmer
Rice
Scurry-Rosser

 

10-3A Division 2

Alba-Golden
Arp
Harmony
Frankston
Grand Saline
Quitman
Troup
Winona

 

11-3A Division 2

Daingerfield
New Diana
Ore City
DeKalb
Elysian Fields
Paul Pewitt
Queen City
Waskom

 

6-2A Division 1

Como-Pickton
Bogata Rivercrest
Honey Grove
Quinlan Boles
Wolfe City

 

9-2A Division 1

Cayuga
Kerens
Malakoff Cross Roads
Centerville
Jewett Leon
Normangee

 

10-2A Division 1

Alto
Big Sandy
Cushing
Union Grove
Hawkins
Carlisle

 

11-2A Division 1

Beckville
Garrison
Harleton
Tenaha
Timpson
Joaquin
Linden-Kildare

 

12-2A Division 1

Groveton
Deweyville
Hull-Daisetta
San Augustine
Shelbyville
West Sabine

 

10-2A Division 2

Mount Enterprise
Overton
Clarksville
Detroit
Maud
Simms Bowie

 

12-2A Division 2

Grapeland
Lovelady
Colmesneil
Evadale
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin
Burkeville

 

12-1A Division 1

Fruitvale
Union Hill
Leveretts Chapel
High Island

 

13-1A Division 2

Apple Springs
Trinidad
Chester
Oakwood

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories