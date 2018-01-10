UIL punishes Tivy basketball player for shoving

South San Antonio ISD logo (Photo: South San Antonio ISD logo, Custom)

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) met Tuesday to hand down decisions on penalties for UIL rule violations.

A student from Kerrville Tivy High School was issued a two-game suspension, a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the remainder of the girls basketball season after an incident where she shoved a South San player to the floor during a game.

South San ISD superintendent Abelardo Saavedra released a statement about the incident, saying they hope the action "delivers a strong message of courteous and safe play when our student athletes compete with each other. Student safety must remain our number one priority at all times."

© 2018 KENS-TV