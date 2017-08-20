Under The Lights - Arp Football Preview

Losing 21 seniors is never an easy challenge to overcome for most football programs. However, Arp is in position to overcome that problem quite well. As they prepare for the start of the 2017 season, the Tigers are well equipped on both sides of the ball.

Arp returns one of the top players in the state, free safety DeMarvion Overshown. The senior Longhorns' commit will anchor a defense that went 12-3 last season. Expect to see Overshown gets some reps on offense as well. He will be utilized as a wide receiver and occasional running back.

Arp also returns three year starter Dakota Shores at quarterback; as well as senior running back Demontrae Wade. Expect these guys to step up and be leaders on the field this season.

Overshown is excited about leading the younger players this year. He stated, "It's tough losing all those guys, but coming up here and working in the summer...staying on these young kids about how and what we got to do to win."

Arp 2017 Football Schedule

Fri. Sept. 1 vs. Tatum

Fri. Sept. 8 at Hughes Springs

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. Alto

Fri. Sept. 22 - BYE WEEK

Fri. Sept. 29 at Waskom

Fri. Oct. 6 vs. Elysian Fields

Fri. Oct. 13 at Beckville

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. West Rusk

Fri. Oct. 27 at Troup

Fir. Nov. 3 vs. Harleton

Fri. Nov. 10 - OPEN

