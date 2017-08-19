Under The Lights- Bullard Football Preview

The Bullard football team is looking to turn over a new leaf this year. After going 3-7 last season, including no wins in district play, the Panthers are looking to get back to winning ways. Unfortunately for Bullard, they play in one of the toughest districts.

Bullard welcomes new head coach Scott Callaway this season. Callaway brings years of experience and a fresh perspective to this team. While he realizes that it may take time for this team to learn his philosophy, he is anxious to win now. "I'm an impatient coach, just like every coach," Callaway explained, "We want to win now. We want everything to be set up for long-term but we're looking to win now. We want to be in the playoffs this year and that's our goal and our plan."

Senior running back Luke Bowman added, "I'm very confident in our team this year and I definitely see an improvement from last year's team and I think that we will have a tremendous season."

Bullard 2017 Football Schedule

Fri. Sept. 1 vs. Malakoff

Fri. Sept. 8 at Groesbeck

Fri. Sept. 15 at Brownsboro

Fri. Sept. 22 vs. Commerce

Fri. Sept. 29 vs. Center

Fri. Oct. 6 - BYE WEEK

Fri. Oct. 13 at Palestine

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. Chapel Hill

Fri. Oct. 27 at Carthage

Fri. Nov. 3 vs. Henderson

Fri. Nov. 10 at Kilgore

