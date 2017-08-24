Under The Lights - Carthage Football Preview

CARTHAGE - Since the start of the 2008 season, Carthage has played 9 seasons.

In that time, they've won 5 state titles, most recently, this past year.

The Bulldogs had an up-and-down 2016 season, but they got hot at the right time and won their 5th state title. Carthage returns roughly half their starters from that team, including one of the best running backs in the state, Keaontay Ingram.

Despite their success and their returning talent, the team won't let that success go to their heads.

Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says, "We don't ever want to think we can throw our helmet out and it's got a 'C' and it can win games. We want to earn every game we want to earn our ranking."

The Bulldogs will rely heavily on star RB Keaontay Ingram once district play starts. He's one of the leaders of this team and will do his best to pass along the championship mentality to the new players.

Ingram says, "You have to come with full force so you know nothing is given, you can't get your head caught up you know that was then this is now you have to take advantage of what is now so let go win another."

CARTHAGE 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 vs. Gladewater

Fri. Sept. 8 vs. Liberty-Eylau

Fri. Sept. 15 at Whitehouse

Sat. Sept. 23 at Gilmer

Fri. Sept. 29 - OFF

Fri. Oct. 6 at Henderson

Fri. Oct. 13 vs. Kilgore

Fri. Oct. 20 at Center

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Bullard

Fri. Nov. 3 at Palestine

Fri. Nov. 10 vs. Chapel Hill

