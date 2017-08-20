Under The Lights - Henderson Football Preview

Henderson is coming off an impressive 2016 campaign. The Lions went 11-2 and made a deep run into the playoffs. Now they have to figure out how to duplicate that success with only three offensive and defensive starters returning.

Lucky for the Tigers, Trae Hall will be back this year. Last season, the senior threw for 1,894 yards and 24 touchdowns. Henderson also returns senior TE Kel'Keiveon Garrett and senior RB Lynn Freeney.

Head coach Phil Castles will be depending on his seniors to lead the team this year. "We lost some really good athletes," Castles explained, "but we got some kids who have stepped up already and filled some leadership roles."

Henderson will also be looking to avenge their playoff loss against Carthage last year, who went on to win the 4A state title.

HENDERSON 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 at Atlanta

Fri. Sept. 8 vs. Tatum

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. Pittsburg

Fri. Sept. 22 at Pine Tree

Fri. Sept. 29 at Chapel Hill

Fri. Oct. 6 vs. Carthage

Fri. Oct. 13 - BYE WEEK

Fri. Oct. 20 at Kilgore

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Center

Fri. Nov. 3 at Bullard

Fri. Nov. 10 vs. Palestine

