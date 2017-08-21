Under The Lights - Lindale Football Preview

LINDALE - The Lindale football team went 2-8 in 2016.

Before the games even start in 2017, the Eagles already look much different.

Former head coach Mike Meador resigned and defensive coordinator Chris Cochran moved into the top spot. Joining him on the sidelines this year will be former Grace head coach Mike Maddox, who takes over as the Eagles Athletic Director and offensive coordinator.

Lindale senior wide receiver Ethan Gilley says, "They've been working really good together. Coach Maddox stepping in and taking control of the offense, it's amazing,"

While the Eagles went 2-8 last year, 4 of those losses were by 2 touchdowns or less. The team was competitive in most of their games and they know if a few plays had broken differently, we'd be talking about a team coming off of a playoff berth. And they're working hard to make sure things do break the right way in 2017.

Lindale head coach Chris Cochran says, "For us, it's learning how to compete at the end...when it gets tough in the 4th quarter, we feel like there's going to be some guys digging deeper to learn how to finish a game and that's what we want to be about."

LINDALE 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 at Kaufman

Fri. Sept. 8 vs. Forney

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. Van

Fri. Sept. 22 vs. Terrell

Fri. Sept. 29 at Gladewater

Fri. Oct. 6 - BYE

Fri. Oct. 13 at Nacogdoches

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. Ennis

Fri. Oct. 27 at Corsicana

Fri. Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville

Fri. Nov. 10 at Whitehouse

