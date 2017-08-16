Under The Lights - Longview Football Preview

LONGVIEW - The Longview football team is used to playing deep into November. In fact, during their current 16 year playoff streak, the Lobos have only been knocked out in the 1st round 3 times...2003, 2005, and 2016.

And it's that last one that has the Longview football team eager to get the 2017 season started.

The Lobos bring back several players from last year's team and their confidence is high in the first week of fall practice.

Longview senior quarterback Adarius Carter says, "I'm going for state, I hope that we get there, I feel like we have the right tools to get there, all we gotta do is keep moving forward and keep getting better and that's all."

One of the biggest issues for the Lobos this year will be who takes over under center. The team has 3 candidates, all of whom have shown glimpses of what they can do in spring and fall practices. And while everyone wants to know who the starter will be, the coaches say there's no rush to make that decision.

Longview head coach John King says, "We're going to continue to work them there, evaluate them and, you know, decide that here before we go to our first ballgame."

LONGVIEW 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 vs. Lufkin

Fri. Sept. 8 vs. Marshall

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. South Oak Cliff

Fri. Sept. 22 at Mesquite Horn

Fri. Sept. 29 vs. Lee

Fri. Oct. 6 at Rockwall

Fri. Oct. 13 - BYE

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. North Mesquite

Fri. Oct. 27 at John Tyler

Fri. Nov. 3 vs. Rockwall-Heath

Fri. Nov. 10 at Mesquite

