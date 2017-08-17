Under The Lights - Lufkin Football Preview

LUFKIN - Over the last 4 years, the Lufkin football team has picked up some big wins in the regular season.

However, in the playoffs, things have been a bit different.

The Panthers have lost in the 1st round of the playoffs each of the last 4 years, and they think, because of that, they might be overlooked in 2017.

Lufkin senior wide receiver Malik Jackson says, "We'll be playing with a chip on our shoulders. I mean, a lot is going to be different, we're counted out, so, we gotta get it, you know."

And senior safety Savon Fields adds, "I feel like we prepared good this year and everybody's asleep on us, so that's going to push us and motivate us to go out there and go strong every play."

The Panthers do have to replace star quarterback Kordell Rodgers and several other starters from last year's team. But they still have plenty of talented players. And after losing to 11-6A rivals in each of the last 3 postseasons, Lufkin thinks 2017 is their year.

Offensive coordinator Scott Green says, "You're talking about Longview, you're talking about John Tyler, they're great programs, and our kids love playing them...we prepare ourselves for that battle, and it's been close, it's been real close the last couple of years and our time's come."

LUFKIN 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 at Longview

Fri. Sept. 8 vs. Nacogdoches

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. John Tyler

Fri. Sept. 22 vs. Monterrey (MEX) Tech

Fri. Sept. 29 at College Park

Fri. Oct. 6 vs. The Woodlands

Fri. Oct. 13 - BYE

Fri. Oct. 20 at West Brook

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Oak Ridge

Fri. Nov. 3 at Conroe

Fri. Nov. 10 vs. Montgomery

