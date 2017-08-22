Under The Lights - Nacogdoches Football Preview

NACOGDOCHES - The Nacogdoches High School football team has sent a lot of players to Division 1 schools over the last few years. But that individual success hasn't translated to team success.

The Dragons haven't made the playoffs since 2014. And their last win in the postseason was in the area round in 1992 (a 19-0 win over Killeen).

Nacogdoches is hoping to turn things around in 2017 and they're counting on their defense to carry them to the postseason.

Nacogdoches head coach Bobby Reyes says, "We've got 7 kids back on the defensive front that played for us last year, so we feel really good about them."

Dragons senior linebacker Daryan Wiliams adds, "I have to make, average, 15 tackles a game, I'm trying to get a pick [INT] a game, I'm just going to go my hardest, this is my last year, I gotta shine for my family."

While they have their sights set on the playoffs, the Dragons play in a tough district and have a challenging non-district schedule. But that doesn't concern them at all.

Coach Reyes says, "We're just going to take everything one step at a time and improve and get better every week and be competitive and win a district championship, that's what our goal is."

NACOGDOCHES 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 at Kilgore

Fri. Sept. 8 at Lufkin

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. Tyler Lee

Fri. Sept. 22 vs. Hallsville

Fri. Sept. 29 at Gilmer

Fri. Oct. 6 - OFF

Fri. Oct. 13 vs. Lindale

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. Corsicana

Fri. Oct. 27 at Whitehouse

Fri. Nov. 3 vs. Ennis

Fri. Nov. 10 at Jacksonville

