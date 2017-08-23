Under The Lights - Troup Football Preview

TROUP - After brutal seasons in 2014 and 2015, the Troup football team got things turned around in 2016. While they only went 4-6, the Tigers barely missed out on a playoff spot. And with several of those players back again in 2017, a playoff berth could be within their reach.

There's just one problem...their district.

9-3A Division 2 gets 4 spots in the postseason. And with Arp, West Rusk, Waskom, and Elysian Fields in the district, those 4 spots are very hard to come by.

So while having a bunch of returning players is nice, that alone won't get the Tigers back into the playoffs.

Troup head coach John Eastman says, "I don't know if there's such a thing as an edge with the teams we play in our district, you know, our kids understand that we have a chance to compete and hopefully if we stay healthy, that experience will factor in in some of that."

The Tigers last trip to the playoffs was in 2013. While the last couple of years have been tough, optimism still reigns on campus.

Eastman says, "Our goals, no doubt, are to compete for a playoff spot and make the playoffs."

TROUP 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 vs. Spring Hill

Fri. Sept. 8 at Ore City

Fri. Sept. 15 vs. Elkhart

Fri. Sept. 22 at Palestine Westwood

Fri. Sept. 29 at Beckville

Fri. Oct. 6 vs. West Rusk

Fri. Oct. 13 - OFF

Fri. Oct. 20 at Harleton

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Arp

Fri. Nov. 3 at Waskom

Fri. Nov. 10 vs. Elysian Fields

