Under The Lights - Week One (Sept. 1)

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 12:33 AM. CDT September 02, 2017

CBS 19 has a new Friday night high school football show. 

"Under The Lights" made its debut on Friday, September 1st.

If you missed our first show or any of the highlights or scores from the first week of the season, check it out.

