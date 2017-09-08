KYTX
Close

Under The Lights - Week Two (Sept. 8)

Under The Lights - Week 2 (Sept. 8)

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 1:06 AM. CDT September 09, 2017

Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books!

On our 2nd edition of "Under The Lights", we have highlights and scores from all over East Texas. If you missed any of this week's action, check out the show!

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories