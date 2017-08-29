Under The Lights - Winona Football Preview

WINONA - The Winona football team surprised a lot of people in 2016 by making a run all the way to the state quarterfinals.

The Wildcats are hoping for an even more shocking result in 2017.

The team returns more than half of their starters from last year's team and that experience should help them in a very tough district. While Winona is the favorite to win the district title, it won't be easy.

Winona opens the year with 3 of their first 4 games on the road. And they end the year with back-to-back games against 2 of the other top teams in the district, Harmony and Edgewood.

So, with the tough schedule and the high expectations, the Wildcats are counting on those returning players to help get the team ready for another postseason run.

Winona head coach Keylon Kincade says, "They're going to help those younger guys come along as well. We know what to expect from them, we know what they expect from us, we're just going to get better week by week with those things in place."

WINONA 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri. Sept. 1 at Alto

Fri. Sept. 8 vs. Elysian Fields

Fri. Sept. 15 at Grand Saline

Fri. Sept. 22 at Redwater

Fri. Sept. 29 vs. Sabine

Fri. Oct. 6 - OFF

Fri. Oct. 13 vs. Como-Pickton

Fri. Oct. 20 at Alba-Golden

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Lone Oak

Fri. Nov. 3 vs. Harmony

Fri. Nov. 10 at Edgewood

