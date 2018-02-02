UT Tyler applies for Division II status

System.Object

The University of Texas at Tyler has formally submitted an application for Division II status, according to a press release issued Friday morning.

What does this mean?

"Playing at the more competitive Division II level will bring additional excitement to our athletics events, as well as provide new opportunities for new scholarships," said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president.

Including the possibility of developing a future football program.

If the application is accepted for review, the NCAA is expected to make a decision on UT Tyler's application in July. If UT Tyler is accepted into the Division II membership process, UT Tyler will enter a three-year provisional period during which the university will comply with Division II rules and regulations and implement Division II policies and procedures.

"The Patriot athletics program has been creating champions in Division III for more than a decade, and we look forward to continuing that tradition should we be granted Division II membership," Dr. Tidwell stated.

At the end of the provisional period, the NCAA Division II Membership Committee will review UT Tyler's progress and may invite the university to be an active Division II member. If invited, UT Tyler would begin its full Division II membership on Sept. 1, 2021.

