UT Tyler Baseball Kicks Off The 2018 Season

TYLER - The UT Tyler baseball team has won 3 straight American Southwest Conference titles.

The Patriots quest for a 4th straight title began on Thursday as they played their season opener against La Verne.

UT Tyler took an early 1-0 lead, but the Leopards came back with 2 in the 4th to retake the lead. It ended up being a 2-run 6th inning that was the difference for UT Tyler as they held on to win their opener 6-5.

Josh Bunrs went 1-for-3 with a 2B and 2 RBIs for the Patriots. And Max Page had a solid start, throwing 5 innings adn only allowing 2 runs.

Game 2 of the series between UT Tyler and La Verne will be Friday at 7:00 PM at Irwin Field.

