UT Tyler Baseball Team Completes Sweep

TYLER- The UT Tyler baseball team started their 2018 season off with a bang. With a win against La Verne on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots (3-0) earned their first sweep of the season.

The Patriots came out hot in the contest, compiling six runs in the first inning. They went on to cruise to a 14-7 victory.

Zach Pavelock went 3-4 with three singles, while Tanner Roach, Alex Bishop and Blake Wilson each had two-hits in the game.

The Patriots return to action next weekend by hosting the Clements Fluid Classic.

© 2018 KYTX-TV