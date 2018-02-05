UT Tyler Baseball Team Gets Ready For The Season

TYLER - The UT Tyler baseball team has been very successful over the past 3 years. The Patriots have won 3 straight ASC titles and have won 32 games or more in each of those season.

Unfortunately, that success hasn't translated to the postseason. While the Patriots have made the NCAA Regionals each of the last 3 years, that's where their seasons have come to an end.

This year, UT Tyler did lose several talented players. But it's who they bring back that has people excited about the upcoming year. The Patriots have a lot of players who, while they don't have a lot of game reps, have a very high ceiling.

UT Tyler head coach Brent Porche says, "We got a lot of new faces, a lot of guys we're trying to figure out what's going to be the best combination."

Patriots junior 2B/3B Blake Wilson adds, "We're really talented, we have a lot of depth at each position...whenever it's game time, everything's going to click and we're gonna be just fine."

UT Tyler will open up the 2018 season on Thursday when they host La Verne...first pitch of their opener will be at 7:00 PM.

