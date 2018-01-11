TYLER - Both UT Tyler basketball teams were back at home on Thursday night. And they were both playing important ASC games as they took on Louisiana College.

In the women's game, the Patriots jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Carissa Spiker led UT Tyler with 15 points, and Samantha Odom had a double-double (10 pts, 13 reb) as the Patriots cruised to an 81-59 win.

The men's game was much more dramatic. The Patriots led by 3 at the half, but the Wildcats fought back to tie the game force overtime. In OT, UT Tyler had just a little more and they end up with the 93-83 win. Emeka Obukwelu led the Patriots with 25 points and 13 rebounds and Johnell Lane chipped in another 20 points in the win.

Both UT Tyler teams will be back at home on Saturday when they host Belhaven.

© 2018 KYTX-TV