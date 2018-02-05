UT Tyler Basketball Teams Sweep Univ. of the Ozarks

TYLER - The UT Tyler basketball teams are in the final weeks of the regular season. Both teams are playing well right now, having swept ETBU over the weekend.

On Monday, both Patriots squads were back at home as they took on the University of the Ozarks.

The women were up first and this game went down to the wire. The 2 teams were tied late in the 4th...then the Patriots closed the game on a 16-9 run and that was the difference as they won 76-69. Alex Kochner led the Patriots with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Brittany Johnson chipped in 16 points in the win.

Right after that game, the men hit the court...and this game was all UT Tyler from the start. The Patriots went on a big run late in the first half and led by 20 at the break. The 2nd half was more of the same as UT Tyler picked up the 93-69 win. Davis Moore was the star for the Patriots, hitting 6 3's and scoring a team-high 19 points. Skyler Hadden also had a strong game, adding 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Both UT Tyler teams will be back in action Saturday when they play their final home game of the year as they take on UT Dallas.

