UT Tyler Men and Women Defeat ASC East Rival ETBU

A great East Texas showdown took place in Patriot Herrington Center on Saturday afternoon, as UT Tyler at East Texas Baptist met in a double header.

In the men's game, UT Tyler got revenge on the team that beat them last week. The Patriots defeated the Tigers 90-83. Emeka Obukwelu led the Patriots attack with a monster game. The sophomore dropped 32 points, marking the fourth time this season he's crossed the 30 point mark. Josh Tatum nearly got a triple double, as he contributed 14 points,10 rebounds, and nine assists. Robby Dooley led ETBU with 23 points.

In the women's game, the Patriots were victorious as well. They defeated the Tigers 78-68 to sweep the season series over them. Alex Kochner led the Patriots with 18 points, while Carissa Spiker pitched in 15 points. Madison McCoy of ETBU led all scorers with 21 points. With the win, UT Tyler moves to 10-4 in conference play.

© 2018 KYTX-TV