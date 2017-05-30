UT Tyler Softball Season Summed Up In a Rap

TYLER - The UT Tyler Softball team concluded their season as the 3rd ranked team in the country. Unfortunately their quest for back to back national titles came up short when they lost two games to Virgina Weslyan in the NCAA Divsion III Softball Championship on Sunday.

The Patriots still enjoyed an amazing season that saw them win 46 games. They also won the ASC Championship and Super Regional, on their way to the national tournament.

Cheyenne Thompson and Kaylee Prather both earned All-Tournament Team honors in the Softball Championship.

Though the Patriots will lose a lot of seniors this year, they will come back strong next season.

This rap was composed to commemorate the 2017 UT Tyler Softball Team.

© 2017 KYTX-TV