UT Tyler's Emeka Obukwelu Joins The Show For Live Interview

UT Tyler's Emeka Obukwelu stopped by the CBS-19 studio on Sunday evening to talk about the amazing year he's having.

The sophomore forward is currently averaging 20.9 ppg and is second in the nation in field goal percentage. He was also just named to the Bevo Francis Award watch list, which consists of 100 of the greatest basketball players in the nation who compete for smaller schools. Despite all the accolades, he's as humble as they come.

Next up, you can catch Obukwelu and the UT Tyler men's basketball team in action on Thursday at 7:30pm at ETBU and/or Saturday at 4pm at LeTourneau University.

© 2018 KYTX-TV