Wagstaff Holiday Classic - Day 1 Recap

TYLER - One of the longest running high school basketball tournaments in East Texas is back for another year. The 64th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic got started on Thursday at TJC.

This year's 16 team field is made up of 4 state-ranked squads, and 13 of the 16 come from East Texas.

Day 1 was full of close games...here's a list of scores from day 1:

All Saints - 60

Arp - 40

Brownsboro - 56

Kilgore - 46

Athens - 71

Brook Hill - 55

Van - 78

Chapel Hill - 87

Burleson - 95

Lindale - 44

FW Brewer - 53

Grand Prairie - 52

Final (OT)

Whitehouse - 72

North Forney - 50

Jacksonville - 56

Tyler Lee - 60

The tournament continues on Friday with 8 more games (all at TJC).

