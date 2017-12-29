Wagstaff Holiday Classic - Day 2 Recap

TYLER - The 2nd day of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic was full of something for every basketball fan. There were several very close games and several games that featured a lot of offense.

And now, with 8 games from Friday in the books, we know which 4 teams will be playing for the tournament titles.

Here's a look at all of the scores from day 2 of the tournament:

GOLD BRACKET SEMIFINALS

All Saints - 41

Brownsboro - 57

Athens - 81

Chapel Hill - 63

DIAMOND BRACKET SEMIFINALS

Burleson - 55

Ft. Worth Brewer - 56

Whitehouse - 62

Tyler Lee - 41

CLASSIC PLAY GAMES

Arp - 41

Kilgore - 53

Brook Hill - 30

Van - 68

Lindale - 48

Grand Prairie - 49

Final (OT)

North Forney - 70

Jacksonville - 56

The tournament will wrap up on Friday with 8 more games. The Gold Bracket Final will be at 7:00 PM, with the Diamond Bracket Final following at 8:30 PM (all games at TJC).

