Wagstaff Holiday Classic - Day 2 Recap

TYLER - The 2nd day of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic was full of something for every basketball fan. There were several very close games and several games that featured a lot of offense.
And now, with 8 games from Friday in the books, we know which 4 teams will be playing for the tournament titles.
Here's a look at all of the scores from day 2 of the tournament:
GOLD BRACKET SEMIFINALS
All Saints - 41
Brownsboro - 57
Athens - 81
Chapel Hill - 63
DIAMOND BRACKET SEMIFINALS
Burleson - 55
Ft. Worth Brewer - 56
Whitehouse - 62
Tyler Lee - 41
CLASSIC PLAY GAMES
Arp - 41
Kilgore - 53
Brook Hill - 30
Van - 68
Lindale - 48
Grand Prairie - 49
Final (OT)
North Forney - 70
Jacksonville - 56
The tournament will wrap up on Friday with 8 more games. The Gold Bracket Final will be at 7:00 PM, with the Diamond Bracket Final following at 8:30 PM (all games at TJC).
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs