KYTX
Close

Wagstaff Holiday Classic - Day 2 Recap

Wagstaff Classic - Day 2 Recap

Keith Leventhal, KYTX 10:43 PM. CST December 29, 2017

TYLER - The 2nd day of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic was full of something for every basketball fan. There were several very close games and several games that featured a lot of offense.

And now, with 8 games from Friday in the books, we know which 4 teams will be playing for the tournament titles.

Here's a look at all of the scores from day 2 of the tournament:

GOLD BRACKET SEMIFINALS
 
All Saints - 41
Brownsboro - 57
 
Athens - 81
Chapel Hill - 63
 
DIAMOND BRACKET SEMIFINALS
 
Burleson - 55
Ft. Worth Brewer - 56
 
Whitehouse - 62
Tyler Lee - 41
 
CLASSIC PLAY GAMES
 
Arp - 41
Kilgore - 53
 
Brook Hill - 30
Van - 68
 
Lindale - 48
Grand Prairie - 49
Final (OT)
 
North Forney - 70
Jacksonville - 56
 
The tournament will wrap up on Friday with 8 more games. The Gold Bracket Final will be at 7:00 PM, with the Diamond Bracket Final following at 8:30 PM (all games at TJC).

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories