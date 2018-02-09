Whitehouse & All Saints Boys Pick Up Good Wins

WHITEHOUSE - The boys high school basketball season is quickly winding down. Friday was the next-to-last night of action in the area.

In 17-5A, the district title was on the line as Nacogdoches took on Whitehouse. And the Wildcats are the district champs as they beat the Dragons 58-43.

At the TAPPS level, All Saints had a chance to finish off a perfect district record. They had a fight on their hands as they played Brook Hill, but the Trojans prevailed with a 53-48 win.

Other notable boys scores:

Troup defeats Arp 42-17 (Tigers now 28-3)

Pollok Central defeats Newton 99-81 (Riley Dewitz scored 55 points for Bulldogs)

On the girls side, Longview finished the regular season on Tuesday, but they ended up tied with Rockwall-Heath for the 4th and final playoff spot in 11-6A. Those two teams met on Friday with the final playoff spot on the line. And the Lady Lobos season comes to an end as they fall 48-45.

