Whitehouse and Lindale Split Important 17-5A Games

LINDALE - We're nearing the end of the high school basketball season and playoff spots are on the line. On Friday, there were a pair of good battles in 17-5A.

The Whitehouse boys were perfect in district play and they're closing in on the district title. They played at Lindale on Friday and the Eagles jumped out to a quick lead. But the Wildcats kept fighting and they kept their perfect district record intact as they won 40-34.

The Whitehouse and Lindale girls also met on Friday night. That game belonged to the Lady Eagles as they picked up a big 47-22 win, which clinched a playoff spot for Lindale.

In 6A, it was a tough night for East Texas teams. On the boys side, JT, Lee, and Longview all lost. On the girls side, Lee and Longview picked up important wins, but JT lost to Mesquite Horn.

