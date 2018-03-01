Whitehouse boys basketball team is ready for Regional Semifinals

WHITEHOUSE- It's been 10 years since the Whitehouse boys basketball team has made it to the Regional Semifinals. To put things into perspective, the current seniors were in the second grade the last time that happened.

"We're really excited. The whole team is really excited and the community is getting behind us," stated senior guard McKade Marquis. Senior Javier Neal echoed those statements. "We've been dreaming about this moment since we were little, so we're just hoping to go down there and compete."

"Our goal this year was 'all in for 104 days', and we're just trying to get that 104 days," stated senior center Jackson Mahomes. "We're trying to get to the state tournament."

Whitehouse's next opponent is Port Arthur Memorial High School. This game will be Friday at 7:00pm at Delmar Field House in Houston.

