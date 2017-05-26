Whitney Simmons Looking For 3rd National Title

TYLER - On paper, Whitney Simmons is a sure bet to win the Division 3 hammer throw title.

But the UT Tyler star can't let that thought enter her mind.

Simmons says, "I'm not just going to say I'm gonna win, I'm not just going to say it's no big deal...I'm still going to work very hard for it."

Simmons is the top hammer thrower in Division 3 right now. She won the outdoor national title in 2016 and followed that up with the indoor title just a few months ago. She holds the Division 3 national record and her qualifying mark for this meet was more than 5 meters further than any other competitor.

She'll hit the field in Ohio at 10 AM on Saturday and if everything goes as planned, not long after that, she'll become the Patriots first 3-time national champion.

