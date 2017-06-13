Comey Calls For The Recordings Of His Conversations With The President To Be Made Public
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress, he called for the recordings of his conversations with President Trump to be made public. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KYTX 3:16 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Overshown Talks About Committing to UT
-
SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide
More Stories
-
UPDATE: Fire crews letting major blaze at Tyler…Jun 13, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Police release names of missing San Antonio sistersJun 13, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
-
Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shootingJun 13, 2017, 4:13 a.m.