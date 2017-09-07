Hurricane Irma May Have Destroyed One of the World's Most Famous Airports
Hurricane Irma is only just arriving, and the damage it's left in its wake is already enormous. Images circulating online may indicate that an iconic landmark has been destroyed. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KYTX 4:11 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lufkin dashcam chase of shoplifting suspect
-
Cajun Gravy volunteers serve those in need
-
Search for missing Lufkin DJ
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Verify: Will Hurricane Irma be a Category 6 storm?
-
Thundering 13 giving back
-
Several communities forced to evacuate due to Eagle Creek Fire
-
Hurricane evacuee family gives despite being displaced
-
Jucy's Hamburgers raises funds for injured employee
-
Under The Lights - Week One (Sept. 1)
More Stories
-
All your Hurricane questions answeredSep. 7, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Body of missing Omni employee found in hotelSep. 7, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Truck hits woman on beach at OceanfrontSep. 7, 2017, 11:03 a.m.